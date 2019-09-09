Watch: Formula 3 driver gets massive air during horrific crash

After the death of 22-year-old Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps just a couple of weeks ago, the racing world is still understandably shaken.

So when a crash like this particular one during a Formula 3 race happens in such a short timeframe afterwards, it's natural to assume the worst.

Miraculously, this driver managed to walk away from the horrific crash that saw his car launched into the air, flip two times in the air, and land on top of the fence upside down.

Despite the fact that Australian driver Alex Peroni managed to walk away from the accident at Monza, he was immediately taken to a medical centre to undergo a set of precautionary checks.

According to a race report, the Campos car driven by Peroni hit a sausage curb which sent the high-speed machine skyward. These curbs are strategically placed around the outside of the track in order to stop cars running wide, but have proven to be an issue.

Proving as a perfect example as to why the FIA doesn't like these curbs, they have been known to send cars spiraling out of control after being hit. This particular incident has set social media alight with drivers and spectators alike calling for them all to be removed.

Thankfully, Monza have heard the message loud and clear, and have removed the curb in question, but are keeping the pit exit closed until the fence has been repaired.