Watch: here's what the revised 2021 Formula 1 cars will look like

If you follow the sport, you would've already known that Formula 1 is planning on another overhaul of the cars in 2021.

While you may have seen renders pop up on the internet over the past few months, this is the first official look that at the revised cars that we been given.

According to their report, what we're seeing in their video is a 50 per cent scale model of the proposed car that Formula 1 and FIA are testing in a wind tunnel.

The revised 2021 rules mean that the cars will reduce the lost down force that is currently occurring during races. Physical changes include 18-inch wheels, revised side pods, spoilers, and wings.

These changes are designed to help drivers follow each other more closely, therefor making overtaking easier. Currently, the wake disruption takes away 50 per cent of the following car's down force, but with the changes, this will drop by around 10 per cent.

"The fundamental point of all of this is that we are trying to reduce the losses that the following car would face," said Nikolas Tombazis, of the FIA’s Technical branch.

"The simplification of the leading car’s aerodynamics also helps for wake performance because on the one hand the front car doesn’t have as many methods to control its wake. On the other hand the following car, not having all these little, very sensitive devices is less susceptible to disruption.”

To allow teams to implement these changes for the 2021 season, Formula 1 and FIA are working to an October deadline. We can expect the 2021 regulations to release near the end of the year.