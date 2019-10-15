Watch: NASCAR field decimated after multiple crashes at Talladega

The term "rubbing is racing" is synonymous with multiple forms of motorsports around the world, but rings especially true to America's NASCAR championship.

While it might not be as iconic as the Daytona 500, the Talladega Superspeedway has been immortalised with a Hollywood movie, and never fails to bring out the best in drivers around its oval circuit.

During Stage 2 of the NASCAR Playoffs race at the track earlier this morning, the majority of cars in the field were taken out before the race ended. While most look for the "Big One" at Talladega each year, fans got more than they bargained for with a spate of collisions, but thankfully every driver emerged without injury.

Every single driver in this race ended up being involved in one of these crashes, including Ryan Blaney who came back from a nasty spin to take the chequered flag 0.007 seconds ahead of Ryan Newman.

Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Jimmie Johnson were all knocked out of contention in the first incident, and Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin were also involved in the wreck.

With just 26 laps remaining, William Byron and defending champion Joey Logano were in the midst of another major pile-up that took out a few more playoff contenders.

This left just six playoff drivers in the pack, but lady luck still wasn't done with this race. The crash that flipped Brendan Gaughan was arguably the worst of the whole race, and left just two laps for the restart.

Blaney started at the front of the pack for the restart, and managed to hold off the pack for the last two laps and claim the victory inches ahead of Newman.