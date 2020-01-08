Watch: Porsche 910 driver survives spectacular near-miss while stranded on track

Racing is an adrenaline-filled sport that takes just as much courage as it does skill, and one Porsche 910 driver almost found out what happens when everything goes wrong on track, but managed to escape by millimetres.

The racer in question remains anonymous, but a video that was posted back in June of 2019 recently resurfaced of his incredibly close call, and like us, most of the internet can't stop watching it.

It starts with the driver taking a shunt coming out of a right turn at Circuit Dijon-Prenois in France. The collision causes the car to spin 180 degrees before it comes to a dead stop.

In usual Hollywood fashion, the driver is unable to get his vintage racer started in time to move it off the road, and the rest of the field starts to pour around the blind turn, despite the yellow flag.

Most cars manage to adjust their line upon seeing the stranded racer, but the blue 911 RSR comes frighteningly close as the driver is forced to leave tyre marks on the tarmac as they avoid the car.

We don't blame the driver for freaking out during the ordeal as there isn't much more than wood and fibreglass from the sixties protecting him in a nasty head-on collision.

Let's just hope that this driver had packed a spare pair of undies for the track day.