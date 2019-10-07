Watch: Porsche GT2 RS collides with Pagani Huayra BC on track

As with most things in life, racing has its good days and bad days, but when you're driving your prized supercar on track, the last thing you want is to have a bad day.

Unfortunately for these two supercar owners, their day at Monza couldn't have gotten much worse as a slick mistake led to an extremely expensive pile up at the notorious turn one chicane.

Piloting the 521kW Porsche GT2 RS around a track is something that requires a lot of skill, but it looks like the rear-engined track weapon was a little too much for the driver to handle.

While the Porsche and Pagani manage to take the chicane at a regular speed, the silver GT2 RS carries far too much pace into the turn, and ends up in the door of the Huayra.

The impact of the collision was great enough to cause the gullwing door of the Pagani to lift, exposing the driver the inside. We can assume that the driver of the Porsche didn't suffer any injuries, as the driver's door opens almost immediately.

It's hard to guess the value of the damage caused by this collision, but considering the exclusivity and $5.5 million price tag of the Huayra BC, cheap isn't a word that springs to mind.

Adding to this, the track-focused Porsche carries a $580,000 price tag.

While this collision highlights the need for proper track instruction when pushing any car to its limit, we hope that the safety equipment functioned correctly, and both drivers escaped without injury.