Watch: Red Bull F1 team completes the world's fastest pit stop

The team as a whole may not be doing too well in the Formula 1 Championship, but the Red Bull pit crew is the best in the business.

They proved this once again over the weekend at the British Grand Prix, when the crew beat their own record by 0.01 seconds, and set a new record time of 1.91 seconds.

After Red Bull driver Pierre Gasly was called into the pit to get a set of brand new tyres at all four corners of the car, he pulled into the stop and was out with a fresh set of rubber within two seconds.

This stop broke the record that was previously held by both Red Bull and the Williams racing team, but not by much at all.

Gasly's stop was no fluke though, during the same race the team managed to change the tyres on Max Verstappen's car in just 1.96 seconds, which gave them 43 points towards the fastest pit stop award.

When you break the stop down, everything that's going on is truly remarkable. The wheel guns have already started to take the nuts off the wheels before the car has come to a complete stop, the new wheels are then put on the hubs by another mechanic, and the nuts are done up again before you can say Max Verstappen.

In a competition when every millisecond counts, having a team that can work together as this one does is a crucial part of a team's success.