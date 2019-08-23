Watch: Scott McLaughlin punks Greg Murphy with hand-brake 'stitch up'

In today's world of doom and gloom, it's comforting to know that Scott McLaughlin and Greg Murphy are still engaged in a significant 'bromance'.

As a precursor to this weekend's OTR SuperSprint Supercars event at The Bend Motorsport Park, Murphy took McLaughlin out on track in the category's Ford Mustang GT Vodafone safety car.

Those who have frequently followed the Supercars will already know that the Kiwi pair have long been big fans of one another. McLaughlin has often declared Murph to be one of his motorsport idols, while the four-time Bathurst champion has already labelled McLaughlin one of the greatest drivers of all-time in Supercars.

Now, from the moment the cameras cut into the Mustang you can tell that McLaughlin's keen to cause some form of vehicular mischief.

First comes McLaughlin's slotting of the Mustang's six-speed manual gearbox into its most potent gear — neutral. Classic gag.

But, McLaughlin's reign of terror was far from over.

Mid-question no less, he would grab the Mustang's hand-brake — a move made easier by Ford's decision to not shift it to the right-hand side of the transmission tunnel for right-hook models. Murphy, clearly blindsided by the banter, subsequently looped it.

"I'm going to get you mate... He's clearly forgotten, Jess, that you've just announced that I'm driving his car tomorrow," Murphy utters. Indeed, earlier today Murphy hopped into both McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard's Shell V-Power Ford Mustangs for a brief and curious play.

It goes without saying that everyone in the clip a professional. Do not try this at home ...