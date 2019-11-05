Watch Scott McLaughlin's new Ford Mustang get built in 3 minutes

Scott McLaughlin's shunt at the Gold Coast two weekends ago was, in his words, the biggest crash of his motorsport career. Such was the scale of the damage that effectively wrote off the defending series champion's Ford Mustang.

'Wrote off' isn't quite the terminology, given that it will most likely be repaired and placed in a museum somewhere. It is, after all, a Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winning car. Nevertheless, the crash forced DJR Team Penske to promptly regroup and build a new chassis for McLaughlin from almost scratch.

Read more: Scott McLaughlin survives dramatic crash on the Gold Coast

What's followed was a true day and night slog, documented in the fascinating time lapse video embedded above. Note the sunlight appearing and disappearing through the windows in the background, as the Shell squad sweat out a new Mustang for the Kiwi's Sandown 500 assault.

"I say all the time that I have the best crew in Supercars, and they have demonstrated it again with the incredible effort they have put in over the last week," said McLaughlin, speaking to Supercars.com at the new Mustang's inaugural shakedown yesterday in Queensland.

"To turn a completely bare chassis into a running Supercar in less than seven days is truly incredible, and a testament to the skill and dedication of this crew.

"The car ran beautifully this afternoon, we got through all the systems checks and shakedown testing that we need to manage today so we know that the brand new Car 17 is going to be good to go for Sandown. It might be Chassis 007, but we're going to make sure that this one isn't shaken or stirred!"

While McLaughlin's grasp on the championship is just about insurmountable at 463 points with two rounds to go, the margins are much tighter in the teams championship, where DJR Team Penske has 5634 points to the Red Bull Holden Racing Team's 5502.

