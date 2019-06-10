Home / Motorsport / Watch: Sebastian Vettel throws away Canadian GP, Hamilton wins again

Watch: Sebastian Vettel throws away Canadian GP, Hamilton wins again

By NZ Herald • 10/06/2019
Search Driven for vehicles for sale

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton won the Canadian Grand Prix today to extend his overall lead after Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel committed yet another error under pressure.

It was Hamilton's fifth win in seven races and 78th overall for the five-time F1 champion. Vettel crossed the line first but Hamilton won after a time penalty for Vettel.

Vettel was leading from pole position with a little more than 20 laps remaining. But with Hamilton closing in, Vettel veered onto the grass before swerving back onto the track and forcing Hamilton to slam on his brakes.

Race stewards handed the German a five-second time penalty for unsafe re-entry.

An exasperated and clearly angry Vettel said on team radio "they're stealing this race from us" but it was another blunder from the four-time F1 champion following multiple mistakes in losing the past two championships to Hamilton.

More to come. 

By NZ Herald • 10/06/2019

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
2011 Mitsubishi RVR 2011 Mitsubishi RVR
2011 Mitsubishi RVR

$15,980

2012 Subaru Impreza 2012 Subaru Impreza
2012 Subaru Impreza

$15,980

2015 Toyota Alphard 2015 Toyota Alphard
2015 Toyota Alphard

$75,390

2008 Holden Commodore Clubsport R8 V8 At 2008 Holden Commodore Clubsport R8 V8 At
2008 Holden Commodore Clubsport R8 V8 At

$33,500

We Recommend