Watch: terrifying NHRA backflip crash leaves one driver in hospital

The rain-delayed final qualifying at the NHRA Chevrolet Performance US Nationals drag racing event was halted earlier today by a high-speed accident for one of the leading Pro Modified ‘‘door slammer’’ drivers.

Texan Chad Green hit the wall and flipped his Chevrolet Camaro in the fourth round of Pro Mod qualifying. He was reported as awake and alert before being transferred to hospital for precautionary checks.

Green’s 903 cubic-inch (14.8-litre) nitrous-boosted Camaro had been through the eighth-mile timers at 191mph just fractions of a second before it took flight.

Labour Day eliminations for the 65th annual US Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis began yesterday morning.

Former NHRA champion Brittany Force is the number one qualifier in Top Fuel with an Indianapolis track record (1000-foot) run of 3.645secs ahead of Billy Torrence and Steve Torrence. Jack Beckman’s first round 3.861secs from Friday evening held up through the weekend as the quickest time in Funny Car.