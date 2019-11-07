What a throwback! Supercars squad unveils 1999 tribute HRT liveries for Sandown

The retro-flavoured Supercars paint schemes for this weekend's Penrite Sandown 500 continue to flow thick and fast (don't worry, we'll have a full round up of them all tomorrow). But, Walkinshaw Andretti United may have just claimed the Melbourne Cup–style best dressed top prize.

The squad, formerly known as the Holden Racing Team, have unveiled their two cars this morning — both of which pay tribute to the team's heyday.

The two Holden ZB Commodores, shared between Bathurst podium getters James Courtney/Jack Perkins and Scott Pye/Warren Luff have been draped in the team's 1999 livery. And, the scheme hasn't aged a day.

The homage marks the 20th anniversary of the 1999 Sandown 500; a race where HRT's two cars finished first and second in the hands of Mark Skaife/Paul Morris and Craig Lowndes/Cameron McConville.

It's set to be a bitter sweet race meeting for the team, with confirmation that both of their main drivers are set to move to different teams for next season.

Courtney is confirmed to be shifting to a new Sydney-based outfit, while Pye's plans are still to be announced. The 2018 Albert Park race winner confirmed he was leaving the team yesterday, and is heavily tipped to join an expanding Team 18 with former series champ Mark Winterbottom.