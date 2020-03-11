"Who is your least favourite driver?" Daniel Ricciardo grilled in schoolkid interview

The answer to the headline's question is Lewis Hamilton, in case you were wondering.

This weekend's Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix has been shrouded in negativity; from allegations of dodgy play-the-ball from Ferrari, to all the obvious questions around corona virus. In this environment, this video from the series and Renault F1 is a breath of positive fresh air.

Daniel Ricciardo, the honey badger himself, continues to edge closer and closer to being the most popular man in Formula 1. But in the build-up to the series curtain raiser, he was forced to meet his ultimate psychologica match; a room of schoolkids.

The result is fantastic, featuring numerous high-tier questions including "do you like pineapple on pizza?" and the genuinely good question of "do you ever get claustraphobic in your helmet?" Ricciardo also threatens to eat his helmet, which is nice.

Formula 1 hit the track for the first time at 2.00pm NZDT on Friday for FP1, with FP2 following at 5.25pm. Qualifying on Saturday takes place at 7.00pm, with the race following on Sunday at 6.10pm. Other classes competing at the event include the Supercars Championship, TCR Asia Pacific Cup, Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, and the S5000 Championship.