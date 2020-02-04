Whoops: James Courtney Coca-Cola Supercar spied in Sydney traffic

In what appears to be quite a big gaffe, it looks like James Courtney's 2020 Supercars Championship sponsor and livery has been spotted in public ahead of its formal launch later today.

The former Supercars champion is the lead driver of a new Sydney-based Supercars squad, which is set to reveal its programme and secondary driver later today at the category's official launch.

But at least some of the event's buzz will have been neutered by this sight; a Supercar appearing to be Courtney's, sporting Coca-Cola primary backing, spotted on Sydney roads.

The image first appeared on Speedcafe, with the outlet rightly stating that it isn't known whether this will be Courtney's livery for the 2020 season or just a test livery for the upcoming Supercars pre-season test day at The Bend Motorsport Park.

The return of Coke, should it come to fruition, will be a significant coup for the Supercars Championship. The sponsor last appeared in 1999 as the primary sponsor of Wayne Garnder and David Brabham's Bathurst 1000 campaign. This followed on from an extended period through the '90s where the soft-drink company supported Wayne Garnder Racing.

Diet Coke also appeared as a prolific sponsor in the Australian Super Touring Championship with the leading BMW factory team, where it supported drivers like Greg Murphy, Craig Baird, and Paul Morris.

Kiwi Chris Pither is heavily tipped to be the Sydney team's second driver alongside Courtney; marking the former V8 Ute champion's return to full-time Supercars activity after a four-year hiatus.