Young Kiwi race driver hospitalised after Toyota Racing Series crash

Auckland-based race driver Chelsea Herbert has been taken to hospital following a crash in this morning's opening qualifying session for round two of the Castrol Toyota Racing Series at Teretonga.

The incident took place just after the 21-year-old left pit-lane, with her car veering right into the tyre embankment on the front straight. Herbert was then taken by ambulance to Southland Hospital on a precautionary basis with complaints of back pain.

The incident comes after a steady debut in the series for Hebert — her first season competing in open-wheelers since racing in both classes of the BNT V8s. It's hoped to be confirmed later today whether she will be back on track for this weekend's racing.

Herbert's crash prompted a lengthy red-flag delay in the session, which in turn meant a vastly shortened period for drivers to set their lap-times. In the end Gran Turismo Sport world champion Igor Fraga claimed pole provisionally over Jackson Walls and Gregoire Saucy.

It was a disappointing qualifying for series leader Liam Lawson. The Pukekohe driver wound up 14th, three spots behind fellow championship challenger Yuki Tsunoda.

However, Driven understands the qualifying results are likely to be further altered following claims that some drivers set their best times after the yellow flag had been flown.

This afternoon's race is scheduled to start at 3.09pm, with live coverage available on Sky Sport 55.