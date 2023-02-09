Move over Corvette Z06? Hennessey claims H700 is 'best value supercar in the world'

Legendary Texas car tuner Hennessey reckons it has created the ultimate version of the Chevrolet Corvette C8 with its new H700 supercharger package.

The standard C8 Corvette Stingray, as sold in New Zealand, comes with a mid-mounted LT2 6.2-litre V8 engine delivering 369kW/637Nm. For the H700 package, Hennessey has fitted a high-flow centrifugal supercharger, air induction system with an air-to-water intercooler, and an optional enhanced cat-back exhaust.

It boasts 528kW/865Nm, increases of 44/37 per cent. The supercharged H700 Corvette C8 Stingray even outshines Chevrolet's flagship C8 Z06, whose naturally-aspirated 5.5-litre LT6 flat-plane crank V8 engine produces 500kW/624Nm.

"The stock C8 Corvette Stingray is an extraordinary sports car, yet Chevrolet left some V8 performance on the table," says John Hennessey. "Our exciting H700 supercharger package integrates seamlessly with the 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and our exhaust upgrade sounds much more aggressive than stock.

"Considering that our power and torque surpass the factory Z06, the Hennessey H700 is arguably the best value high-performance supercar in the world."

The complete H700 Corvette C8 Stingray upgrade includes the supercharger, intercooler, engine tune, lightweight wheels, cat-back exhaust and graphics, and is priced at NZ$79,000.

The 19 and 20-inch alloy wheels are offered with a Brushed Aluminium, Satin Black, or Graphite finish, while the vinyl Hennessey Heritage Livery is offered in blue, white, black, silver, or red.

There's also a "power-only" option, with just the supercharger upgrade. All packages feature badging and a serial numbered plaque.

Perhaps some positive news for well-heeled Kiwi C8 owners: the H700 package fits all 2020-22 C8 models and is "offered for international shipping".