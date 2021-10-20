Mozzie RC launched in Australia

Aussie racer Chaz Mostert has used the 2021 season break to launch a new business venture, Mozzie RC.

Last month, the Walkinshaw Andretti United driver opened the indoor off-road remote control car racing club, which features a purpose-built remote-control car track.

The Mozzie RC facilities are equipped with jumps and live timing. There's also carpeted flooring, and a vending machine for replacement tyres.

Located close to Mostert’s Gold Coast base, the track is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and holds fortnightly race meetings and practice sessions for members of the club.

The fun-for-all-ages venue is aimed encourage young racers, families, and enthusiasts alike. Mozzie RC will also host BBQs on race days for spectators to join and enjoy the sport, and they plan to host major events and interclub series events in 2022.