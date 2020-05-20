'Murica! Hennessey builds eye-watering 330km/h Chevrolet Corvette C8

Hennessey, the world's favourite tuning firm to hate, has smashed a new performance barrier with its tuned Chevrolet Corvette C8.

Known for extracting eye-watering performance numbers out of American performance cars, Hennessey was unsurprisingly the first tuning group to craft a turbo package for Chevrolet's new mid-ship supercar.

Not content with that, the firm has now released a video of it claiming another Corvette C8 milestone; becoming the first to break the 200mph barrier.

From the factory the Corvette C8 and its 6.2-litre LT2 V8 is reportedly good for 369kW and a top speed of 194mph (312km/h). To improve on that figure, Hennessey added a nitrous system and a stainless steel exhaust.

Not to take away from the achievement, but the changes aren't exactly rocket science. Power nevertheless was bumped up to 650hp (484kW), and after a few runs at Continental Tire Proving Ground in Texas, it was able to hit 205.1mph, or 330km/h.

Hennessey's already become synonymous with putting a knife to the C8, following the unveiling of a winged, American-flag coloured 1200hp beast last December.

Read more: How does a $60k Corvette in the US turn into a $260k Corvette in NZ?

As Hennessey's video documenting the event shows, it isn't the first time they've pushed a car to break the 200mp/h barrier. They've been able to replicate the feat with a fifth-generation Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, a Corvette C7, and its jaw-dropping 1000hp Camaro 'Exorcist'.

"We expect the new C8 Corvette to be an excellent platform from which our clients can further personalize their cars, which obviously includes adding more power and performance," said CEO John Hennessey earlier this year.

"Over the past several months we have had hundreds of inquiries from C8 buyers wanting to know what we will be offering for the new Corvette. Thus, we created an online questionnaire and have received over 250 completed forms and getting more every day. The customers are telling us what they want and big surprise – they want more power."

It now holds the title as the world's fastest Corvette C8. But, once all this Covid-19 stuff kicks the bucket, expect to see that title be challenged ...

