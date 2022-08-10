Myers Manx revives its iconic beach buggy with all-electric version

As far as beach buggies go, Myers Manx has always been the most iconic. The legendary brand has returned to the modern age by revealing the Myer Manx 2.0, which is an all-electric version.

Sporting the same style as the original Volkswagen Beetle-based buggies, the 2.0 not only looks fantastic, but can back up this handsome aesthetic with impressive numbers.

Two versions of the Myers Manx 2.0 will be offered, an entry-level model with a 20kWh battery, and another model with a 40kWh battery. Up to 480km of range will be offered with the bigger battery.

In terms of performance, the 40kWh model will get 150kW and 325Nm and will be able to hit 100km/h in just 4.5 seconds, which will be rather rapid for a vehicle of this size.

Staying true to its roots, the 2.0 will be exclusively rear-wheel drive, with both powertrain options coming with electric motors fitted to the rear axle.

Instead of a fibreglass body like the original, this EV version uses an aluminum body to help with rigidity. It only weighs an extra 180kg over the original Beetle-based buggy.

One of the coolest aspects can be found inside, where the digital dash looks extremely reminiscent of the Beetle's.

The Myers Manx 2.0 is set to be revealed at The Quail during Monterey Car Week in America. Prices haven't been confirmed yet, but we can imagine that they are going to cost a pretty penny.