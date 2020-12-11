Need some protection? Ford will sell you an armoured Ranger

While you're more likely to see a carbon fibre-clad hypercar on the road, the international market for armoured vehicles is massive, with everyone from drug cartels to dignitaries assuring their safety.

It's a known fact that luxury brands such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz will sell you bullet and grenade-proof versions of most of its line-up, but did you know that Ford has an armoured line-up as well?

As you'd expect, this only covers the larger vehicles in the blue oval's line-up, being the Everest SUV and the Ranger double-cab ute. But the options are endless on both.

If you're just doing light work, the Everest Cash-In-Transit is probably all you need. It's described as an "inconspicuous heavy-duty cash-in-transit vehicle, which was developed in conjunction with international financial institutions, to transport cash, valuables and passengers without inviting any unwanted attention.”

This might sound ideal, but the fact that it rides on steel wheels that aren't available anywhere else in Ford's line-up means that you will stick out like a sore thumb to thieves who know what they're looking at.

Looking more like a regular vehicle, the Armoured Everest is a far better choice if you're carrying important people. Due to all its protection, it tips the scales at a touch under 2.5 tonnes, but makes use of the five-cylinder turbodiesel lump.

If you're very serious about occupant protection, Ford will sell you a riot-ready armoured assault vehicle that's capable of almost anything. It features mesh window protectors, roll-over rated rear tray protection, head and tail light guards, winch equipped heavy-duty bumper, and uprated HD suspension.

You can also get a Ranger in this guise, if only Ford offered the Raptor as one of these, you'd be the coolest ute owner on your suburban street.

For the most part, these vehicles are produced in left-hand drive comfiguration, but we're sure if you can cobble together all your mates to make a fleet order, Ford will build all the armoured Rangers you'd ever need.