New 911 GT3 RS revealed: Porsche goes to town on its track-day weapon

For the first time in the history of Porsche’s production vehicles, the rear wing of the new 911 GT3 RS is higher than the car’s roof.

That tells you what you need to know about the maker’s latest RennSport creation: Porsche has pushed the boundaries of aero and engineering to make the $449,300 GT3 RS “uncompromisingly [about] maximum performance”.

The new continuously adjustable front and rear wings provide 409kg of downforce at 200km/h – three times as much as the standard GT3. At 285km/h, it’s an incredible 860kg.

The RS is the first Porsche production car to feature a drag reduction system (DRS), which allows the wings to be flattened out at the touch of a button. An airbrake is also activated during hard braking at high speed.

Even the suspension has been finessed for optimal aerodynamics. Some components in the double-wishbone front axle, with a 29mm-wider track than the GT3, have been redesigned with teardrop-shaped profiles.

Porsche claims a significant performance boost from a central radiator – as used in the Le Mans-winning 911 RSR and 911 GT3 R. In place of the 911’s usual three-radiator setup, the RS has one large angled radiator in the nose, positioned where the luggage compartment is located on other models. This has also liberated more space on either side of the car for extra active aero elements.

The 4.0-litre naturally aspirated engine now produces 386kW (up from 375kW in the GT3) thanks to new camshafts. The intake system and rigid valve drive are derived from motorsport and the seven-speed PDK gearbox (no manual for the RS) has shorter gearing than the GT3. Zero to 100km/h takes just 3.2 seconds.

Carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) construction for the doors, front wings, roof, bootlid and seats contributes to a kerb weight of just 1450kg.

To make the RS even more focused, buyers can opt for the Clubsport or Weissach packages. The former is no extra cost and includes a rollover bar, six-point seatbelts and a hand-held fire extinguisher.

Weissach specification brings extra carbon-weave finish, CFRP anti-roll bars/rear coupling rods/rear-axle shear panel and a CFRP rollover bar (another 911 first) that saves 6kg over the Clubsport's steel unit. The Weissach PDK paddles have a more precise pressure point and "clearly perceptible click" during gearchanges.

One very special 911 GT3 RS accessory is a Swiss mechanical watch by Porsche Design. It's only available to owners of the car and based on a glass-bead blasted case, in natural or black titanium, with a screw-down crown. It's COSC-certified for accuracy and features a "flyback" function that allows the wearer to start, stop and reset the second-hand with a single touch. The chronograph pushers have "Start/Stop" and "Next Lap" engravings.

New Zealand deliveries of the new model will start in the second quarter of 2023.