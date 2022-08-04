New affordable sportscar on the way

MG is set to embrace its classic roots with a two-seat convertible sportscar.

Tipped to go on sale in time for the brand’s 100th anniversary in 2024, the machine is likely to be a battery-powered alternative to affordable sports cars such as the Mazda MX-5.

The brand flirted with a sports car comeback with the MG Cyberster concept of 2021.

MG designer Carl Gotham said at the time that “the Cyberster is a bold statement that looks strongly into MG’s future, touching on our heritage but more importantly building on our cutting edge technology and advanced design”.

“Sports cars are the lifeblood of the MG DNA and Cyberster is a hugely exciting concept for us.”

The radical styling exercise promised 800 kilometres of electric range and a sub-three-second dash to 100km/h.

A subsequent production model won’t match the Hot Wheels flair of the Cyberster.

Patent drawings show the real-world version will be a two-seater with a folding fabric roof.

A teaser video published by MG this week suggests it will be an attractive-looking machine, and one of the first convertibles of the modern electric era.

Technical details for the model are scarce, though it makes sense for the compact machine to send drive to the rear wheels through a powerful electric motor.

Established sports car brands such as Porsche, Lotus and Alpine have also announced plans to build compact, battery-powered machines aimed at enthusiasts.

Those brands have recent form building outstanding sports cars such as the Porsche Boxster, Lotus Exige and Alpine A110.

While the MG brand is associated with affordable British sports cars, the reborn marque’s Chinese ownership has focused on affordable SUVs and hatchbacks such as the MG3.

But the brand looks likely to broaden its reach in the near future, branching into territory that is both new – and very old – to MG.