New app set to revolutionize DIY car care

Worried about the health of your car? There’s an app for that.

The owners of ThinkDriver claim the small Bluetooth device can diagnoses mechanical problems, arming car owners with the right information before they head to the mechanic or embark on a do-it-yourself mechanical repair.

It is claimed to do the same job as service department diagnostic equipment costing thousands of dollars.

The ThinkDriver is based on the brand’s diagnostic device used by professional mechanics but has had some of the more advanced features removed to keep the price down.

The smart Bluetooth device costs only US$36 ($59) plus shipping. But to view the full diagnostic information you will require a subscription costing US$10 ($16.50) per year for every vehicle VIN number analysed.

When activated ThinkDriver allows users to run a full scan of their vehicle and will identify any issues.

All the information is then fed directly to your phone via the ThinkDriver app.

Users simply need to plug the device into their car’s on board diagnostic port.

The device checks important features such as the engine system, anti-lock braking system and airconditioning among others.

And it can read and clear all the faults from the car’s code.

The device can also measure a key performance indicator by timing your car’s 0-100km/h time.

The device is compatible with vehicles built after 1996 from more than 100 brands.

The project was funded using crowd sourcing from Kickstarter. The owners raised close to four times their desired amount.

- News.com.au