New Audi tech will help protect cyclists on the road

Audi of America is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies and Spoke on technology that'll protect cyclists on the road.

The hardware and software will utilise cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology and is currently being tested in an Audi E-tron Sportback test vehicle.

It uses LTE signals from nearby cell towers and direct vehicle-to-bicycle communications, using short-range signals to identify a bicycle on the road which can’t be otherwise seen by a driver.

Spoke Safety’s suite of hardware and software will offer cyclists a connected system that allows them direct communication for contextual awareness and alerts and shares it with drivers.

A current study by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in America reported that there were 846 bicycle fatalities from motor-vehicle-related accidents in 2019. That's a 36 percent increase from 2010, while on-road cycling injuries increased to 49,000 in the U.S. in 2019.