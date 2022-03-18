Home / News / New Audi tech will help protect cyclists on the road

New Audi tech will help protect cyclists on the road

By Maxene London • 18/03/2022
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied

Audi of America is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies and Spoke on technology that'll protect cyclists on the road. 

The hardware and software will utilise cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology and is currently being tested in an Audi E-tron Sportback test vehicle.

It uses LTE signals from nearby cell towers and direct vehicle-to-bicycle communications, using short-range signals to identify a bicycle on the road which can’t be otherwise seen by a driver. 

Spoke Safety’s suite of hardware and software will offer cyclists a connected system that allows them direct communication for contextual awareness and alerts and shares it with drivers.

READ MORE

A current study by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in America reported that there were 846 bicycle fatalities from motor-vehicle-related accidents in 2019. That's a 36 percent increase from 2010, while on-road cycling injuries increased to 49,000 in the U.S. in 2019. 

By Maxene London • 18/03/2022

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Nissan Elgrand Highway Star Nissan Elgrand Highway Star
Nissan Elgrand Highway Star

$31,190

Nissan Teana Axis Nissan Teana Axis
Nissan Teana Axis

$15,250

Toyota Aqua G G s Toyota Aqua G G s
Toyota Aqua G G s

$27,550

BMW other 340i BMW other 340i
BMW other 340i

$114,750

We Recommend