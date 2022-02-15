New Batmobile toy gives us new details of the latest films car

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, is one of the most highly-anticipated films to arrive this year.

And the Batmobile is perhaps the most exciting thing about the film.

Images have been shared on Twitter, giving us a glimpse at the kitted out muscle car, and we've seen small amounts of it in the film's trailers, but we're yet to get a really decent look at the vehicle.

But now, just a couple of weeks before it arrives in theatres, we get a very clear look at the car thanks to a scale model toy that’s broken cover.

The 1:18 scale model from Jada Toys appeared on German retailer CK-Modelcars retailing at around $107 NZD.

The toy confirms the massive turbochargers that feed the motor powering the Batmobile. There’s a lot of interesting piping going on towards the back of the engine too.

We also see that the bonnet sits on a clamshell hinge that can pivot forward, which perhaps hints at some sort of gadget Batman will be able to use in the film.

The surprisingly detailed toy even gives us a look at the interior of the car, revealing the gear lever and that the dash is heavily angled towards the driver.

The front of the car looks like it was inspired by a 1960s Chevrolet Camaro. And the rest of the design incorporates elements from both the Ford Mustang and Dodge Charger.

In the film, Robert Pattinson plays a young Bruce Wayne chasing down a serial killer known as The Riddler. Of course, the Batmobile is really the star of the show though, but it appears in this film a bit different to what we're used to.

In comparison with the Tumbler we see in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, the new take on the Batmobile resembles an old-school American muscle car, with some added crime-fighting modifications of course.

From what we've seen so far, the Batmobile will see plenty of action in the upcoming movie, with the trailer showing it jumping through fire and ramming Penguin's car in a chase scene, causing it to flip over.

The movie started filming in January 2020 and faced several production delays because of Covid, and had its release date shifted twice. But it's set to hit theatres in NZ on March 4th, 2022.