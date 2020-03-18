New beaut ute: Volkswagen teases aggressive looking Amarok replacement

It's renowned as one of the most potent performers among its peers, but there's no getting around how long in the tooth Volkswagen's Amarok ute is.

Launched ten years ago, the Amarok wound up doing what the more recent Mercedes-Benz X-Class couldn't in expanding a European brand's scope of potential buyers. And, this attached render is the best indicator yet of what's to come with its next generation.

The Amarok replacement is set to land in 2022, and among its biggest change is underneath. For the first time, it's set to share platforms with the next-gen Ford Ranger as part of a new commercial vehicle partnership between the two brands.

Not much else is known about the upcoming Amarok at this stage. Among the few nuggets of information out there is that both the Amarok and the Ranger are expected to miss out on hybrid or electric options. Instead, an assortment of engines including a pair of turbocharged petrol and diesel V6s is forecast.

As to the render? Well, it certainly looks like the Amarok is going to strike a memorable stance on the road.

The guards are wide, and made to look wider via a set of scoops out of the bodywork above each wheel. The headlights appear to be integrated neatly into the bold new grille, which itself feeds into a fascia that — interestingly enough — follows a similar shape to that of the current-generation Mitsubishi Triton.

If the render is anything to go by, it's also safe to assume that some form of go-faster off-road variant will be produced. It's the bright yellow tow hooks and exposed springs that get us thinking.

Like most good renders, this one of the new Amarok raises more questions than it answers. We can't wait to see more!

