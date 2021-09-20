New BMW 2-Series art car revealed with Mexican spice

If you aren't familiar with BMW's art cars, they're a pretty self-explanatory concept, where a BMW is painted in a wacky way. The German brand's traditional dates back almost 50 years.

In 1975 racing driver Herve Poulain (pictured above right, in 2015) got American sculptor Alexander Calder to create a work of art on the panels of his 3.0 CSL racing car, which then competed at Le Mans (well, it was a DNF). The car/art combo wasn’t BMW’s idea, but the company certainly ran with the PR opportunities.

Click here to view all BMW 2-Series listings on DRIVEN

Since then, BMW's art cars have been painted by Frank Stella, Andy Warhol, and more recently, Cao Fei. All ending up as iconic art pieces in BMW's history.

The most recent art car comes in the form of BMW's all-new 2-Series coupe, and has been painted to celebrate the model starting production at a Mexican factory.

Just recently, this 2-Series was revealed by the BMW Group Plant San Luis Potosi, with the paintwork being completed by Luis Esquivel and David Fernandes.

According to BMW, the design combines the colours of both the German and the Mexican flags, and required around 6.1-litres of paint.

Completed by hand in one of BMW's temperature-controlled paint booths, the paint took around three weeks to complete, with the clear coat taking an additional two weeks.