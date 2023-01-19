New CX-90 family SUV will be the most powerful production Mazda ever

Mazda will reveal the second in its all-new range of electrified SUVs on February 1: the CX-90. However, the "electrified" bit isn't what might grab your attention. The Japanese maker claims the CX-90's powerplant will "offer the highest ever power output from a mass production petrol engine developed by Mazda".

Like the CX-60 five-seater (pictured below) introduced globally in March, the CX-90 is part of Mazda's new Large Product Group. Its 3.3-litre straight six turbo engine with mild hybrid technology is also shared with some CX-60 models, but retuned for the larger model with an extra 45kW, to make 254kW/500Nm.

Mazda says the six-pot is specifically designed for the new platform, which is rear-drive biased. The CX-90 also gets the Kinematic Posture Control suspension recently introduced on the MX-5, which is also designed for rear-drive.

Mazda hasn't shared much else beyond a dark teaser photograph (top of page), but we do know both CX-60 (which is also available as a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) and CX-90 are starters for New Zealand this year. Mazda NZ is already asking for expressions of interest from Kiwi buyers; with the CX-90, it's promising "a new era of Mazda luxury, featuring refined three-row passenger seating, personalised technology and bold proportions."

The new model will be offered in New Zealand in a special Artisan Red colour option.

The Large Product Group is destined to replace the current CX-8 and CX-9 models globally. There will also ultimately be a seven-seat version of the CX-60 called the CX-80, and a five-seat version of the CX-90 called the CX-70 (although neither are confirmed for NZ as yet).