New details emerge about the Rivian R1T And R1S

New details have emerged about the Rivian R1T And R1S, in documents released by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The documents from EPA tests were uncovered by the Rivian Owners Forum and confirm that the two Rivian models do not feature an electric heat pump.

This is an intriguing discovery, as all current Tesla models feature heat pumps, and so does the Lucid Air.

In an electric vehicle, heat pumps are multi-functional. For example, in the Tesla Model Y, a heat pump extracts heat from the ambient air, the battery system, and the drivetrain. This works well in extremely cold temperatures and can be used to pre-warm the battery cells.

According to the EPA documents, the R1T can charge at up to 210 kW. The charging speed is something that automakers usually yell from the rooftops, but in this case, Rivian has kept quiet. They had stated that the R1T can be topped up with 225 km of range in 20 minutes through a 200 kW charger, however.

The vehicle has a 400-volt, rather than an 800-volt system like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which explains why the R1T doesn’t offer 350 kW. However, an over-the-air update is said to be on its way, bringing the charge rate up to 300 kW.

It has also been revealed that the R1T tips the scale at 3,152 kg, while the R1S SUV weighs in at 3,137 kg.