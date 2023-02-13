New Fast X movie trailer takes quite a long time to watch

Dominic Toretto is trying to live a quiet life, but he's haunted by the past and keeps finding new reasons why he has to race! The bad guy from the previous Fast & Furious movie is now a good guy and part of the crew, but a bad guy we never saw in a previous movie has risen to break Dom's world apart! And it's Jason Momoa!

Most of all though, it's still about family.

The producers of the Fast/Furious franchise know what works by now, and fans will be hanging out for the next instalment - due in theatres May. Check out the trailer above.

And yes, of course once we're finished poking fun we'll be going too. See you there.