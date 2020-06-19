New Ford Ranger RTR that pays homage to a NZ icon confirmed

After being first unveiled at SEMA late last year, the Ford Ranger RTR has finally been confirmed as a starter for the New Zealand market.

The Ranger RTR is a package designed to compliment a donor Ranger vehicle of choice; adding plenty of visual zest (with a dash of performance) to the country's most popular vehicle.

The kit includes wider flares to accommodate a wider track, filled out by a set of all-terrain 285/55 rubber wrapped around RTR 20-inch wheels.

You get new running boards, fender vents (insert 'speed holes' reference) and badging, plus full leather, branded floor liners, and a plaque signed by Formula Drift ace and company founder Vaughan Gittin Jr inside.

For Kiwis, perhaps the coolest thing about the pick-up is the tribute to one of our biggest natural icons splayed on the tailgate and bed-sides. The rear graphic features a topographical map of Aoraki, also known as Mount Cook. Located in the Southern Alps, it's New Zealand's tallest mountain (3724 metres).

And rounding out the visual changes are RTR's signature grille-mounted LED nostrils.

The package doesn't include engine upgrades, so power and torque will depend on whether your donor vehicle of choice is fitted with the 3.2-litre five-cylinder turbo-diesel or the new 2.0-litre biturbo diesel.

But, you do get a neat suspension upgrade. The Ranger RTR adds Fox 2.0 Performance coil overs.

Aluminium construction helps them dissipate heat more effectively, while new upper mounts help reduce noise and vibration. They feature an internal reservoir with an internal floating piston, in a thoroughly nerdy process that separates shock oil from the high-pressure nitrogen gas chamber within.

The upshot is a system that, like the Fox kit underneath a Ford Ranger Raptor, produces more predictable rebound and allows for more off-roading silliness.

Pricing for the RTR package is $17,500 plus the price of your base Ranger vehicle. Those basing theirs on a full-price $64,490 Ranger XLT 4WD, for example, will undercut a Raptor's sticker price by $3000.

