New four-lane 100km/h section of Waikato Expressway opening tomorrow

Another chunk of one of the north island's largest infrastructure developments, the Waikato Expressway, is slated to open tomorrow.

The north-bound four-lane 'Longswamp' section will be open to public motorists with a 100km/h speed limit, with asphalt surfacing now complete.

The news was confirmed earlier today, as Covid-19 news continues to sweep New Zealand. Yesterday's confirmation that the country would have a level four ranking by Wednesday was today followed by news of 40 new Coronavirus cases.

"While non-essential road works are shutting down, North Waikato travellers can look forward to all four lanes being open at 100km/h through the Longswamp project from tomorrow," officials announced.

"The asphalt surfacing north-bound is complete and remaining minor finishing works will now be carried out after the COVID-19 alert measures are removed. But that work will require just shoulder closures."

Watch: Driven's first drive of the Waikato Expressway Huntly bypass

The Longswamp opening follows the opening of the public Huntly bypass earlier this month. Future development is now on hold, in the midst of the current national lockdown on non-essential workers.

"This project has been complex and challenging, but also hugely rewarding for all involved," said Waka Kotahi Waikato portfolio manager Darryl Coalter earlier this month.

"It's fantastic to have traffic using the road and we hope everyone will enjoy driving on it as much as we enjoyed building it."