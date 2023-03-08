New Hyundai Kona revealed

Knight time is coming at Hyundai, in the shape of the all-new Kona small SUV.

According to design department boss SangYup Lee, the company shapes each model in the line-up according to its rank and purpose. They’re like the pieces in a chess set, he explains.

“I’ll say it’s a knight,” says Lee when asked which piece the all-new Kona might be. “Because of its active spirit and how it moves.”

Maybe “Evolved Armour” has something to do with his choice, too. This is the name Hyundai invented for the chunky style of the new Kona’s sides and wheel arches.

Due to arrive in this part of the world later this year, the small, front-drive SUV is one of Hyundai’s most important models. It’s the Korean car maker’s second-best seller worldwide.

This Kona will be produced with three choices of power: a pure internal-combustion engine, a petrol-electric hybrid and a battery-powered electric motor. The conventional petrol version will likely arrive in New Zealand mid-year, with the hybrid and EV following nearer the end of the year.

Hyundai says it adopted an EV-first approach when designing the new Kona. This means aerodynamic features to help maximise the EV’s driving range are used across the Kona range. The vehicle’s coefficient of drag is 0.27, at the low end of the range for a small SUV.

The grille-less design of the nose is the most obvious example of this. The Kona variants with engines have active air flap systems to control the flow of cooling air to their radiators.

Electric influence is also apparent inside the new Kona, where the instrument panel layout is broadly similar to Hyundai’s larger Ioniq 5 EV.

Perhaps more importantly, at least from a buyer’s point of view, the new Kona has grown. It’s longer, wider and inevitably heavier. And while the exterior design isn’t exactly beautiful, the interior is more spacious and has greater visual appeal. There’s now enough rear-seat legroom for large adults to get comfortable.

More driver-assistance and active-safety technology will be offered and the new Kona will be equipped for over-the-air software updates.

Hyundai execs say the new Kona has been designed to compete with the Mazda CX-30 and new Toyota Corolla Cross.

Reflecting its greater size, classier interior and extra tech, prices for the new Kona will be higher, although they’ve not been finalised yet.

There’s more uncertainly around the EV.

“The amount of battery is almost the same as the previous one,” says Sang Hyeon Park, head of Hyundai’s EV strategy division.

“But through better energy efficiency technologies we expect that the new Kona will have better AER (all-electric range) performance.”

Hyundai executives at the presentation of the new Kona in Berlin would not reveal details on the two battery packs – standard and long-range, as before – that will be installed in the Korea-made versions of the EV.

However, Europe-market Kona EVs that will be produced in the Czech Republic will have a single 160kW motor and a 65kWh battery pack. Its Hyundai-estimated range is 490km. Expect the long-range variant of the Kona EV headed for New Zealand to be in the same ballpark.

The 104kW propulsion system in the Kona Hybrid is certain to be the same 1.6-litre petrol four, 32kW electric motor and six-speed double-clutch combo as the new Kia Niro Hybrid.

While the more affordable petrol versions will arrive with upgraded turbo 1.6-litre and non-turbo 2.0-litre fours. The turbo engine will be teamed with a new eight-speed double-clutch transmission, while the larger four will come with a CVT.