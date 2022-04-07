New Lexus EV to have yoke steering wheel

Lexus is getting ready to debut its latest EV, the RZ 450e.

While the electric Lexus crossover's full unveiling is still some weeks away, the company has provided a glimpse of what we can expect.

Perhaps the most interesting feature to note, the car is expected to include a yoke steering wheel.

The trend is becoming rather popular among Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). You'll also find the yoke steering wheel fitted to the Tesla Model S Plaid and it's been confirmed as an option for the Lexus' cousin, Toyota’s first mass-market BEV, the bZ4X.

It's a design choice that has been heavily criticised in other vehicles. Rather than a traditional round steering wheel, a yoke is rectangular in shape and resembles what you might find in a plane.

And making the matter even more intriguing, it's been suggested that Lexus' interpretation of the yoke may include touch-sensitive panels on either side of the airbag.

It also looks as though the car will have its own semi-autonomous driving tech, with a green-lit "READY" near the windshield.

We'll have more details on the production-ready Lexus RZ 450e when it fully debuts on April 20.