New Lexus EV to have yoke steering wheel

By Maxene London • 07/04/2022
Lexus is getting ready to debut its latest EV, the RZ 450e.

While the electric Lexus crossover's full unveiling is still some weeks away, the company has provided a glimpse of what we can expect.

Perhaps the most interesting feature to note, the car is expected to include a yoke steering wheel.

The trend is becoming rather popular among Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). You'll also find the yoke steering wheel fitted to the Tesla Model S Plaid and it's been confirmed as an option for the Lexus' cousin, Toyota’s first mass-market BEV, the bZ4X.

It's a design choice that has been heavily criticised in other vehicles. Rather than a traditional round steering wheel, a yoke is rectangular in shape and resembles what you might find in a plane.

And making the matter even more intriguing, it's been suggested that Lexus' interpretation of the yoke may include touch-sensitive panels on either side of the airbag.

It also looks as though the car will have its own semi-autonomous driving tech, with a green-lit "READY" near the windshield.

We'll have more details on the production-ready Lexus RZ 450e when it fully debuts on April 20.

