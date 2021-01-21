New Mercedes-Benz EQA revealed as the brand's most affordable electric SUV

While it wasn't the first German brand to turn its hand to EVs, Mercedes-Benz already knows the segment well, with its fully-electric EQC SUV winning the New Zealand Motor Writers Guild's Car of the Year award in 2020.

Almost two years after the EQC first broke cover, Mercedes-Benz has whipped the covers off its second electric EQC, the smaller EQA which is to serve as the entry point for the EQ range.

Based on, and sharing looks with the GLA, the EQA 250 is the first model in the range to be revealed, and is powered by an electric motor sending 139kW and 375Nm of torque to the front wheels.

A 66.5kWh battery handles power storage, and gives the EQA an estimated WLTP range of 426km on a full charge. The more generous NEDC rating have the EQA a range of 486km.

While the EQA 250 is the only model that's been revealed, Mercedes-Benz has plans for more variants, and says that it's currently working on "a whole family of EQA models".

Other models in the range will reportedly offer both front and all-wheel drive powertrains, up to 200kW on tap, and a long-range version with over 500km of range on a single charge.

On the inside, the EQA shares a lot with its petrol-powered sister car, including the dashboard, MBUX infotainment system, and the multi-function steering wheel.

According to the German brand, the EQA can be charged with a maximum output of 100kW at a DC fast-charge station. Charging a depleted battery from 10 to 80 per cent on a fast charger will only take around 30 minutes.

New Zealand pricing is yet to be released for this fully-electric EQA, but Mercedes-Benz has revealed that the EQA 250 will be landing mid-2021. Over in Europe, it is hitting the market at €38,540, which is significantly cheaper than the EQC that starts at €71,281.