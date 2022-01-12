New Mitsubishi Vision Ralliart concept unveiled, and it's basically a ramped up Outlander PHEV

A couple weeks after Mitsubishi teased us with its diffuser, the Vision Ralliart concept has officially been unveiled.

Mitsubishi uses the slogan “The Next Era, The Next Adventure,” which could mean there's more to come in terms of performance variants.

Ralliart's return was announced in May last year, but we haven't seen anything but a few Ralliart branded accessories for the Pajero Sport and Triton in Thialand. The Vision Ralliart concept is the first proper example of a Ralliart-tuned vehicle.

The car, which is based on the Outlander PHEV, features futuristic 22-inch wheels and a wide bodykit which separates it from the standard Outlander. The body includes a fully covered front grille and a Ralliart badge, a redesigned front bumper which reaches closer to the ground, fender add-ons, and a new rear bumper with a large diffuser and F1-inspired brake lights. The concept is finished in a matte black with blue highlights when lit.

We don't have images of the interior as of yet, but we can assume it follows the same dark and sporty trend.

The automakers haven't announced any specifications just yet, but we know the electrified powertrain has “higher motor output, sportier 4-wheel control tuning, and enhanced battery capacity,” according to Mitsubishi.

The current Outlander PHEV has dual motors, a 20 kWh battery, and the Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) system.

Mitsubishi says the Visian Ralliart incorporates Ralliart DNA, with “elevated acceleration, cornering, and braking in all road and weather conditions.” From this, we can assume the engineers worked a lot on the chassis tuning seeing as, despite the improvements in the last generation, the Outlander PHEV that served as a base for the concept is still a large and heavy SUV.

At this stage, the concept is being presented at the Tokyo Auto Show as no more than a concept study. But the company did say that the “customer feedback will be used in future development of Mitsubishi vehicles,” which could mean a production version of this performance-focused plug-in-hybrid SUV.