New mold lets you cast tiny BBS wheels from chocolate

What if the world was made of chocolate? You could eat an entire car, including the tyres!

A whole car might be a bit much, so how does a tiny chocolate replica of some BBS wheels sound?

Japanese company, 4Design, have created a mold that creates a cast of a BBS wheel from a Formula 1 car. They've collaborated with Japanese giant, Fujita, and wheelmaker BBS.

To make the chocolate wheel, you'll need just 40 grams of melted chocolate.

It's part of the bigger project, 'Hanagata,' and is as much a work of art as it is a wheel. The mold comes in 6 pieces, a top, bottom, and four sides, which come together to create the final shape.

The mold was milled by a CNC machine and shot-blasted to finish the surface, before being anodized, providing a thin protective layer for the metal.

Unfortunately, this tiny little wheel mold cost quite a lot of money to create, and come from the BBS manufacturers themselves. So, you may not be able to get your hands on one of these bad boys by Christmas.

While it is intended as a little bit of fun, it doubles as a way to celebrate manufacturing.