New Porsche Cayenne revealed, with a touch of Taycan inside

It's not immediately obvious from the outside, but the updated Cayenne just revealed at Auto Shanghai is "one of the most extensive product upgrades in the history of Porsche,” according to product line vice president Michael Schätzle.

The most obvious change is a high-tech new Porsche Driver Experience cabin, picking up much of the technology from the Taycan electric vehicle. Important controls are clustered around the driver and the gear selector is now on the dashboard, liberating more space in the black-panel centre console. Porsche says it has aimed for the "right balance" between digital and analogue controls.

Similar to Taycan, the cockpit includes a fully digital 12.6-inch instrument cluster with a "curved and free-standing" design and variable display options. The standard 12.3-inch central Porsche Communication Management (PCM) display integrates into the new dashboard. An optional 10.9-inch display is now available for the passenger side, providing performance data and separate access to the infotainment system, with a special foil ensures that the driver cannot see the display (if the passenger is streaming video, for example).

Cayenne will arrive in New Zealand with four engine options. The entry car has a 3.0-litre turbo V6 with outputs up 10kW/50Nm over the previous model, to 260kW/500Nm.

The same V6 also forms the basis for the powertrain of the Cayenne E-Hybrid (plug-in).

In combination with a new electric motor that has been improved by 30kW to 130kW, the combined E-Hybrid output increases to 346kW. Battery capacity is up from 17.9kWh to 25.9kWh, with WLTP electric range of 90km (depending on equipment level).

The new Cayenne S is powered by a revised version of the 4.0-litre biturbo V8 - replacing the V6 of the previous S. Outputs have increased 25kW/50Nm over the previous model, to 349kW/600Nm. The Turbo GT rises further, to 485kW (up 14kW over the current car, 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds).

The entry car has steel-sprung suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), with new shock absorbers including two-valve technology and separate rebound and compression stages. A new adaptive air suspension system is available as an option, but standard on the S models and above.

And the styling? There's a new front end, including bonnet and wings, with LED matrix headlights. The tail lights are also new, with a new apron underneath.

The expanded colour palette has three new hues and there are "lightweight sports packages" that save up to 33kg for the Coupe.

The Matrix LED headlights are standard, but there are also HD units available as an option. With two high-definition modules and more than 32,000 pixels per headlamp, they identify other users and block out the light of the high beam to them with "pixel accuracy". The brightness of the modules can be regulated in more than 1000 steps depending on the driving situation. Customised light modes increase safety and comfort in different driving situations.

An air quality system is also standard. The vehicle uses predictive navigation data to detect approaching tunnel entrances and automatically activate air recirculation. An optional sensor detects the level of fine dust particles in the air and passes it through a fine dust filter multiple times if necessary. An ioniser removes germs and pollutants.

The Cayenne is available to order in NZ now, with first deliveries expected in August. Prices have risen between $3500 and $12,200, depending on model - balanced by an increase in standard equipment that includes the high-tech headlights, 20-inch wheels as a minimum and a 15w wireless phone charging tray, says Porsche NZ.

The GTS and Turbo models are currently absent from the new lineup; Porsche likes to roll these things out in its own time.

PORSCHE CAYENNE MY23

Cayenne $165,200 +11400

E-Hybrid $182,500 6600

S $209,300 13900

Coupe $171,900 7500

E-Hybrid Coupe $187,200 3500

S Coupe $216,500 12200

Turbo GT Coupe $369,900 18