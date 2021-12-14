New Tesla app feature to try and stop 'ICE-ing'

Tesla to initiate an over-the-air software update in China to help owners avoid ICE-ing.

ICE-ing is when a petrol powered car parks in an EV parking spot, which can be very frustrating especially in places where EV charging stations are limited. In fact, ICE-ing is actually illegal in some places around the world.

The new feature in China comes through Tesla's smartphone app. Essentially, Tesla owners can use the Tesla App to unlock the floor lock at a Tesla Supercharger station.

Floor locks have been around for a couple years now, after Tesla owners got tired of other vehicles parking at Tesla charge stations. Basically, you can't actually pull into the spot while the floor lock is up unless you want to risk damaging your car or getting stuck in the parking spot.

For a Tesla owner to disengage the floor lock, they previously had to scan a special QR code and then get it authenticated. But now, the tedious process has been streamlined, meaning that Tesla owners can simply grab their phone and go through an easy two-step process to unlock the system.