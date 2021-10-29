New Top Gear trailer - season 31 is coming!

Top Gear is returning for its 31st season, and the recently released trailer gives us a glimpse into the action.

Hosts Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris, and Paddy McGuinness are seen in the trailer heading to the British GP at Silverstone in an Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, and McLaren. There, they find Antonio Giovinazzi, Sebastian Vettel, and Lando Norris who drive for their respective Formula One teams.

It's safe to say though that the cars driven by the Top Gear hosts aren't evenly matched with those of the F1 drivers, so it probably won't be a race we'll see.

As always, the show will be a mix of cars and comedy, as the hosts head off on adventures. We can see a couple glimpses of taking classic British cars on a roadie to Iceland, off-road drag racing and rallying. We even see the hosts go on an overlanding trip, where they take camping trailers off-road.

Then, there are parts of the trailer that we don't really know what's going on. Clips of a driver chugging milk and spitting it all over the cabin of the car don't make a lot of sense to us now, but we know we're in for a laugh.

The Lamborghini Huracan STO, right-hand-drive Chevrolet Corvette C8, and Aston Martin Victor make quick appearances in the trailer too, as well as some classic vehicles like a DeLorean DMC-12 and Lada Niva.