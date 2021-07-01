New Volkswagen Polo GTI revealed with modern looks and new tech

Volkswagen's snazzy little Polo GTI is the latest model to get updated with the brand's modern look, bringing sharper front and rear ends as well as more power from the turbocharged engine.

Following in the footsteps of the regular model which received its update a few months back, the Polo GTI now looks more like a miniature Golf GTI than ever.

At the front you'll find a slightly less angular light matrix than the Golf, but like its bigger sibling, it gets the illuminated red stripe running across the width of the car.

Moving around to the rear, you'll notice a pair of new droopy tail lights, and just a 'GTI' badge beneath the circular Volkswagen badge.

On the inside, the interior is not overly subtle with red accents sprawled across the dash. For the most part, it gets the same interior as the Golf, with touch-sensitive panels replacing almost every button.

A new 8.0-inch touchscreen display is the most significant change in the cabin, and customers can opt to upgrade this to a 9.2-inch "Discover Pro" system if they so wish.

GTI fans will rejoice upon seeing that the iconic tartan upholstery has made another appearance in this new Polo. This pattern features upon sports seats that all slightly more reserved than what you'll find in the new GTI.

As the business end of the little GTI, you'll find the same turbocharged 2.0-litre engine as the last iteration. It's still making 152kW and 320Nm of torque, which is enough to propel it to 100km/h in 6.5 seconds.

Like always, power is sent to the front wheels exclusively through a seven-speed DSG transmission. It also gets an electronic differential to help keep power distribution even.