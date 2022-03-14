New Zealand ranks in top three most expensive countries for car rental, study reveals

New research from Confused.com has looked at the cost of renting a car in 58 countries around the world, with New Zealand ranking as the 2nd most expensive country to hire a vehicle in.

The study reveals the average cost of hiring a vehicle in each of the countries analysed, as well as the average cost of a tank of fuel, to reveal the countries where it’s most and least expensive to hire a car for your next road trip.

Iceland ranks as the most expensive country to take a road trip in, with the cost of car hire averaging $2,023.70 a week to rent a car and fuel it with a tank of petrol. Iceland was followed by New Zealand, with it costing $1,840.97 a week to rent a car in the country.

Argentina, Jamaica and Israel complete the top five most expensive locations, with the cost of car rental ranging from $1,115.86 up to $1,564.92 a week for rental and fuel expenses.

Along with Iceland, several other European countries made the top 10 destinations where it costs most to rent a vehicle, including Switzerland, Austria and Ireland, where costs of hiring a car average over $960 a week.

In fact, European countries dominated the overall top 20 most expensive countries to rent a car in, with 10 destinations from the continent featuring in the top rankings.

Ranking in 16th position was the United States of America, where it costs $884.52 a week to rent a car - less than half of the cost of renting a car in New Zealand or Iceland.

Popular European holiday-maker destinations Malta, Greece and Italy follow the US, with it costing between $818.42 and $865.08 to borrow a vehicle and see the sights from the comfort of your car.

The cost of renting a car in Thailand, the cheapest country to hire a vehicle in, equals just 11% of the cost of renting a car in Iceland, the most expensive destination. Costing just $241.06 on average for a week’s rental and fuel, those looking for an adventure on wheels could roam around the tropical southeast Asian country for over eight weeks, and still not spend as much as if they were to drive a vehicle in Iceland for one week.

Following closely behind is Azerbaijan, with average costs of $305.21, and Lebanon ranks in third position with costs of $357.70 for the week period.