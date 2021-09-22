New Zealand's Clean Car 'feebate' Scheme delayed until April 2022

It's something that has caused quite a bit of controversy of late in the New Zealand automotive world, but the proposed Clean Car 'feebate' Scheme has been pushed back to April 1, 2022.

This was confirmed just this morning by Transport Minister Michael Wood, who also mentioned that the current rebate scheme on EVs would stay the same until March 31, 2022.

“Due to the disruption caused by the current delta outbreak, the expanded Clean Car Discount rebates and fees will begin from April 1,” said Wood.

“This will help give the industry more time to gear up, and the current rebates on electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles will continue until March 31.”

News of this delay comes just days after New Zealand's automotive industry criticised the government for the "nasty surprises" within the proposed scheme to clean up NZ's fleet.

New Zealand's Motor Industry Association (MIA) claimed that the bill “demonstrated an appalling lack of understanding of how to effectively reduce emissions from the light vehicle fleet.”

Just yesterday, the Land Transport Amendment Bill passed its first reading in parliament, which includes the aforementioned scheme.

“The clean vehicles bill passing its first reading means we’re another step closer to meeting our climate goals and fulfilling our manifesto commitment to implement the clean car import standard,” Wood added.

“Countries and manufacturers around the world are shifting to cleaner cars, so we have to move quickly to stop us becoming a dumping ground for the world’s dirtiest vehicles. [...] It also helps bring us into line with most other countries in the OECD that already have import-emissions standards.”