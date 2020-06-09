New Zealand's first electric supercar: Porsche Taycan pricing revealed

It's an automotive brand that built its rich motorsport heritage on petrol-powered coupes, but Porsche is one of the first manufacturers to stand up to Tesla in the insanely-fast electric sedan segment.

Overnight, the German brand released New Zealand availability and pricing for the Taycan, and unsurprisingly, you're going to need very deep pockets to get your hands on one.

Starting at $203,900, the Taycan 4S kicks off the line-up with 390kW and 640Nm of torque. When fully charged, a range of 365km is possible, and it will hit 100km/h from a standing start in four seconds flat.

Those wanting to increase performance on the 4S can opt for the Performance Battery Plus package, which increases the battery capacity from 79.2kWh to 93.4kWh, resulting in increased power and torque figures of 420kW/650Nm of torque.

Moving up to the Taycan Turbo will set you back $289,000, but comes with numerous perks. In combination with launch control, the Turbo's 500kW is enough to shoot the sedan to 100km/h in 3.2 seconds before topping out at 260km/h. When fully charged, the Turbo has a range of 420km.

At the top of the range is the Taycan Turbo S, which seemingly defies the laws of physics. With 560kW on tap, this luxurious sedan hits 100kmh/ in just 2.8 seconds, and features a range of 405km when fully charged.

According to Porsche, the Taycan is the world's first production vehicle with a system voltage of 800 volts, instead of the usual 400 volt systems used in modern EVs.

"This enables consistent high performance, reduces the charging time and decreases the weight and installation space of the cabling. It also boasts a maximum peak charging capacity of 270kW."

In terms of New Zealand availability, Porsche revealed that a "small number of display vehicles have recently arrived" but customer deliveries aren't expected to start until the fourth quarter of 2020.

