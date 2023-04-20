New Zealand's most stolen car revealed: there's a new winner!

The Toyota Aqua (below) has taken the top spot from the Mazda Demio as the nation’s most frequently stolen car, according to the latest data from insurance provider AMI.

In 2022 the Toyota Aqua, also known as the NZ-new Prius C, accounted for 11 per cent of AMI’s vehicle theft claims, despite only making up 1.47 per cent of the country’s fleet.

That pushes the Mazda Demio into second place, closely followed by the Nissan Tiida. Other top 10 risks are the Mazda Atenza (Mazda 6), Toyota MarkX, Toyota Vitz, Subaru Legacy, Toyota Corolla, Subaru Impreza and Mazda Familia.

The MarkX is a hotlist newcomer for AMI, with theft claims surging in recent years from only 21 in 2020 to 441 in 2022, a 2000 per cent increase in just three years.

This pattern is mirrored across the rest of the data, as theft claims soared to new highs in 2022, up 43 per cent on the year prior. This is a growing trend, despite a Covid-related dip in 2020.

“Across New Zealand, we received 8492 claims for vehicle thefts in 2022, up 43 per cent on the year before, and up 54 per cent from 2019, says Wayne Tippet, AMI executive general manager of claims (below).

“There are some things you can do to make your car less attractive to thieves, such as locking it, removing any valuables, and parking off-street or in a busy, well-lit area. Immobilisers are good, but if your car doesn’t have one installed, steering locks are effective deterrents too.

"I’d also urge people to check the sum insured on their insurance policy is up to date. Second hand cars are generally holding their value better than they used to, due to supply chain delays, parts shortages, and other factors,” says Tippet.

“So, if the worst happens and your car is stolen and written off, you want to make sure that your sum insured is at an appropriate level for your car.”

Regionally, Auckland far outstrips other areas of the country for vehicle theft claims, with almost 3000 claims last year, well above runner-up Canterbury, with 1214 claims.

Recovery rates remain high, with 94 per cent of Aquas recovered, 93 per cent of Demios (pictured above) and 91 per cent of Vitzes.

“It’s likely they’re being stolen for joyrides or to commit other crimes, such as burglaries,” says Tippet.

AMI’s MOST STOLEN VEHICLES 2022

1. Toyota Aqua

2. Mazda Demio

3. Nissan Tiida

4. Mazda Atenza (Mazda 6)

5. Toyota MarkX

6. Toyota Vitz

7. Subaru Legacy

8. Toyota Corolla

9. Subaru Impreza

10. Mazda Familia