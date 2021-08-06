New Zealand's only Koenigsegg set to fetch a fortune at auction

For such a small country, New Zealand's exotic car stocks continue to baffle us, but it seems that one of the most special cars that calls Aotearoa home is set to leave our shores.

Just recently, the Koenigsegg Agera S Hundra was listed for sale on international auction site James Edition, and we can't imagine that it's going to go cheap when the hammer drops.

The 'Hundra' represents the 100th car produced by Koenigsegg, and it's a special one-off Agera S which features bodywork covered in exposed carbon fibre, with 24-carat gold inlays.

With this in mind, you shouldn't be surprised to hear that it's also one of the fastest cars that the world has ever seen, capable of hitting 100km/h in just 2.8 seconds. A feat that is still impressive 10 years after the Hundra's release.

A turbocharged 5.0-litre V8 in the Hundra's midsection sends around 758kW and 1100Nm of torque to the rear wheels exclusively. It also tips the scales at just over 1.4 tonnes!

This Hundra has been in New Zealand for a few years now, and has popped up at different supercar events across Auckland city. Its most recent showing was at Giltrap Group's Starship Supercar Show.

Despite its age, the listing states that it has just 2000km on the clock, which is impressive given how much it has been seen out and about around Auckland.

As you would expect, an asking price isn't listed, but is available on request.

It's hard to put a price on something as special as the Hundra, but we would be surprised to see it go for anything less than $3 million when the hammer drops.