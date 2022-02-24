New Zealand set to get first electric milk tanker after government funding boost

The country's first electric milk tanker is a part of a range of new climate-friendly vehicle and technology projects announced by the Government today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister of Energy and Resources Dr Megan Woods announced the new-look Low Emission Transport Fund (LETF) in Christchurch this morning.

Ardern was heckled by a small group of people while making the announcement.

"You are a traitor," a woman yelled out.

A solar-panelled bus, electric off-road farm vehicles and new high-powered EV charging stations are also among projects to receive a boost.

The package will see a combined total of $6.45 million in government funding go to 26 projects across vehicles and technology as well as EV charging projects. This is matched by $9.03m in funding from the applicant.

"The LETF is all about finding replicable solutions through innovative transport and infrastructure. The projects included in this round show the potential for electric and low-emissions transport across a wide range of sectors: from all-terrain farm vehicles to heavy freight. Some of these are hard to decarbonise, so this is great progress towards reducing our transport emissions," said Woods.

"We know it makes sense to partner with business as we continue our Covid-19 economic recovery, so we can simultaneously bring down emissions, and seize the opportunities that come from creating new jobs in new industries."

Fonterra will operate the electric 46T milk tanker with battery-swap technology at the Waitoa Depot, near Tauranga.

Kiwi H2 has exclusively licensed a UK product ULEMCo Ltd to introduce to New Zealand to convert diesel vehicles to run on 40 per cent hydrogen, aiming to save 40 per cent of emissions.

Bayes Coachlines will build a passenger bus with solar panels providing 5-10 per cent of its own power. It will be designed to have a greater range and less maintenance than other electric buses.

MyFleet Rural will launch four Pickman 4WD, fully electric off-road UTVs throughout New Zealand at Field Days and A&P Shows.

Firth Industries will get the country's first electric battery-swap concrete mixer truck, to operate in Penrose.

"The Government expanded the scope of the LETF to increase its impact and encourage innovation in the transport sector. These latest projects show the fund is doing what it is designed to do, with the sector embracing clean energy in some very sophisticated ways," Woods said.

As part of the LETF, a boost to the nationwide electric vehicle charging network has also been confirmed.

"The EV charging network is growing fast and should give drivers confidence an EV is a great choice, even on long-distance drives. In the last couple of years, we've plugged gaps in places like Bombay, Kaiwaka and Tauranga."

"What's great to see here is the variety and innovation on offer – from electric milk tankers to wireless charging networks. There are so many changes we can make to the way we move about, and together they will make a big difference to lowering emissions.

"These projects demonstrate the scale of opportunity for decarbonisation in the transport sector," said Climate Change Minister James Shaw.