New Zealand welcomes its first battery powered concrete truck!

Firth Industries has secured New Zealand’s first battery-powered concrete mixer.

In collaboration with the EECA, the new Low Emission Transport Fund (LETF) will help Firth deploy a battery-swap concrete mixer to operate in Auckland.

This is an exciting step towards lowering emissions in the construction industry and will hopefully be the first of many.

The Government’s new-look Low Emission Transport Fund (LETF) also recently announced funding for NZ's first electric milk tank tanker, a solar-panelled bus, electric off-road farm vehicles and new high powered EV charging stations.

“The LETF is all about finding replicable solutions through innovative transport and infrastructure. The projects included in this round show the potential for electric and low-emissions transport across a wide range of sectors: from all-terrain farm vehicles to heavy freight. Some of these are hard to decarbonise, so this is great progress towards reducing our transport emissions,” says Minister of Energy and Resources, Dr Megan Woods.

Climate Change Minister, James Shaw, says more initiatives like these will be announced soon. “In May, the Government will release New Zealand’s first Emissions Reduction Plan, which will be full of initiatives like these – across all sectors – to get us firmly on the path to net-zero,” he says.