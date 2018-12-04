150k and counting: New car registration on track for record year

New car registrations surpassed 150,000 units for the second time in New Zealand history during November, as the market continues to trend towards another record-setting result in 2018.

Despite November's figures being slightly down on 2017 levels, year to date figures of 150,620 units are still well ahead of the sales seen in 2016 (144,939 units), 2015 (134,234 units) and 2014 (127,352 units).

The current registration record was set last year at 160,124 units.

“Registration of 14,359 vehicles for the month of November while marginally down on November 2017 (235 units/ -1.6 per cent) reflects a steady as she goes market," said CEO of the Motor Industry Association, David Crawford.

"Year to date the market remains marginally ahead of 2017 up 1.4 per cent (2066 units).”

Toyota retained the overall market lead with 22 per cent market share (3,099 units) followed by Ford with 10 per cent (1,437 units) and Holden also with 10 per cent market share (1,397 units).

Toyota retained also the market lead for passenger and SUV registrations with 22 per cent share of the market (2,076 units), followed by Holden with 10 per cent (965 units) and Hyundai with 9 per cent market share (877 units).

In the commercial sector, Ford took out the top spot with 22 per cent market share (1,064 units) followed by Toyota with 21 per cent (1,023 units) and Mitsubishi third with 10 per cent market share (487 units).

The Ford Ranger regained the top commercial model for November and the top overall model for the month with 944 units followed by the Toyota Hilux with 741 units and then the Toyota Corolla in third with 739 units. Year to date the Ford Ranger strengthens it hold the top model spot with 9,300 units followed by the Toyota Hilux with 7.499 units and the Toyota Corolla with 6,568 units.

The top three segments for the month were the SUV medium segment retaining its lead with 16 per cent market share, followed by the Pick Up/Chassis 4x4 segment also with 16 per cent share and the SUV compact in third with 13 per cent market share.

“While growth in the new vehicle market remains only marginally up on 2017, the outturn year to date is encouraging” said Crawford.

Top 15 new vehicles sales by model - November 2018