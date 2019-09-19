560kW rental: Hertz unveils their brutal Chevrolet Camaro fleet

As you might know, vehicle rental company Hertz has long had an affinity with high-performance rental cars, giving everyday members of the public the opportunity to get behind the wheel of some serious American muscle.

It first started back in the 1960s, after a partnership between Hertz and Shelby was struck up. 1,001 1966 Mustang Shelby GT350s were built and painted in the iconic black and yellow livery, then unleashed upon the American public.

Back then, it cost just $17 per day, and 17 cents per mile driven to get your hands on the latest Shelby with 306hp — not a bad deal at all.

Fast forward to the present day, and Hertz has struck up another deal to get a fleet of high-performance rental cars on the road, but this time the vehicles wear a very different badge.

Built by Hendrick Motorsports in the US, the fleet of Camaro SS' and ZL1s are painted in the same black and yellow liveries that the Shelby GT350s wore, but pack a few more ponies under the hood.

Every car in the line-up has been fitted with 20-inch satin black wheels, Hertz badges, and an array of custom interior modifications.

In terms of performance, the SS models benefit from a new cold-air intake, a cat-back exhaust system, and a strut tower brace. This allows the 6.2-litre V8 engine to produce 358kW, which is a 19kW increase over the factory numbers.

If you're looking for a real thrill, and have packed a spare pair of undies, the Hertz ZL1 Camaro is what you're after. On this model, a larger Callaway supercharger has been fitted to the 6.2-litre V8, which pushes the total power output up another 100kW, to 559kW.

As these cars a part of a limited-edition run, only 200 SS models with be built for Hertz, and will available across most of the US. As they are a lot more costly to build, only 24 beastly ZL1s will be available, and can only be rented from a handful of popular US airports.

