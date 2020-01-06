566kW V8 monster: 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 for sale in NZ

When it comes to tuning Mustangs, plenty of tuners have tried their hand at pulling more power out of the V8 engines, but no one has stood the test of time quite like Shelby.

Over the years, Shelby has built up a reputation for being the most competent when it comes to modifying various Mustang models, and their iconic GT500 models seem to be leagues ahead of the rest.

As expected, the 2020 Shelby GT500 is no different, with a supercharged 5.2-litre V8 under the hood pumping out a whopping 760hp (566kW), this thing means serious business.

This allows the coupe to hit 100km/h from a standstill in just 3.3 seconds, and 160km/h in 10.6 — if you can get traction on the road that is.

When this car was announced, we had our doubts about any examples coming down to New Zealand due to its left-hand drive nature, but it looks like the first model is about to land, and is for sale on Driven.

Unlike the models from the press pictures, this one is finished in Oxford White, and doesn't feature the iconic Shelby racing stripes that we've grown accustomed to seeing on Shelby models.

Optional extras on this particular model include a carbon fibre instrument panel, Recaro leather seats, and painted black roof, and the technology and handling packages.

In America, these cars came with a hefty US$74,000 base price, and could be optioned up to US$107,080 if you so wished. This makes the $200,000+ price tag that this one has been hit with understandable.

